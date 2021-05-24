5-star changes visit plans

A five-star athlete from Florida in the 2023 class had been slated to visit Clemson on June 5.

But there has been a change of plans for Jacksonville-Trinity Christian Academy running back Treyaun Webb, he announced on Twitter on Monday evening.

The Clemson Insider reached out to Webb, and he told us he plans to reschedule the visit to Clemson.

Webb (6-0, 190) is the No. 34 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He owns 40-plus offers as a rising junior, with schools such as Florida State, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, Southern Cal, Oregon and many others comprising his list of college opportunities.

Webb told TCI recently that Clemson running backs coach C.J. Spiller has expressed substantial interest in him.

“Coach Spiller, he loves me,” Webb said. “He likes the way I’m patient, my vision, my speed. He feels that I’m a complete back and he loves that.”

Webb originally committed to Georgia in November 2019 before decommitting from the Bulldogs this past January.

Webb’s grandfather, Reggie Webb, was a wide receiver at FSU in the early 1980s.

