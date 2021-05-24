Lawrence says Swinney, Meyer one and the same

Dabo Swinney and Urban Meyer are coaching legends in their own right.

Meyer has won three national championships, two at Florida and one at Ohio State and Swinney has won two at Clemson. Meyer made the transition this offseason to the NFL ranks to try and rebuild the Jacksonville Jaguars after a brief retirement from coaching.

Now former Tiger Trevor Lawrence has the opportunity to play for both after his No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft to play for Meyer and the Jaguars.

Lawrence SirusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday and compared the two legendary college coaches and feels there are a lot of similarities between Swinney and Meyer.

“Yeah, they are different in a lot of ways, but they are also similar in a lot of ways. I think great leaders all have similar traits and a little bit in their personalities,” Lawrence said. “Both of them just command a room there’s no question who the leader is and what the vision is.”

After participating in rookie minicamp last week and meeting with Meyer and the Jaguars’ coaching staff, Lawrence feels his new team has a quality leader at the helm.

“That’s one thing I love about Coach Meyer, he’s all business and you know who the leader of this team is,” he said. “He wants to win and not only wants to win but has all the right procedures and routines to do that.”

Meyer has come under scrutiny for puzzling moves since his transition to professional football from signing Tim Tebow on Thursday as a tight end to working former Clemson running back and first round pick Travis Etienne at wide receiver.

But Lawrence has no doubt Jacksonville is on the right track and is eager to work out with the veterans on the team during voluntary workouts and OTAs.

“We are on the right track; I feel really good about where we’re at right here with the rookies and coaching staff,” Lawrence said. “We are just excited to work with the veterans and that’s coming up in a few days.”

"He's all business and you know that he's the leader of this team"#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence talks to us about his new HC @CoachUrbanMeyer and why the @Jaguars are on the right track. 🔊👇 Audio pic.twitter.com/gkuJ34vjtr — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) May 19, 2021

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!