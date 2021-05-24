Looks like soon there will only be one Rodgers in Green Bay

More bad news for the Packers dropped on Monday morning.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was not among the players who reported to organized team activities in Green Bay on Monday according to Rob Demovsky at ESPN.

Rodgers has been a regular part of the offseason program over the course of his career and solidified reports that he wants to leave the Packers. He also missed out on a $500,000 bonus by not participating.

This comes after the team drafted former Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

So it looks like the former Tiger will be catching passes from somebody else in his first season of professional football.

Packers head coach Matt LeFleur has made it clear that the team wants Aaron Rodgers back in action and that the team has no intention of trading away its franchise quarterback and future hall of famer.