By Will Vandervort | May 24, 2021 1:59 am

The Clemson softball team made it back to Clemson around 12:40 in the morning Monday after falling 5-0 to Alabama in the Tuscaloosa Regional on Sunday afternoon.

The Clemson Insider was on hand when the Tigers made their return to Clemson. Check out the video below of the Tigers’ arrival.

