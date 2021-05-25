4-star Texas wideout Zooms with Clemson

Recruiting

May 25, 2021

Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham took some time Monday to show a standout Lone Star State wideout what the Tigers have to offer.

Braylon James, a four-star class of 2023 receiver from Del Valle (Texas) High School, and his family had a Zoom call with Grisham.

James’ head coach at Del Valle, Bobby Acosta, posted a screenshot of the Zoom call on Twitter:

James (6-4, 185) has collected over two dozen offers, with his list featuring schools such as Texas A&M, Ohio State, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oregon and Penn State.

As a sophomore last season, James recorded 42 receptions for 442 yards and seven touchdowns en route to 26-6A second-team all-district honors.

