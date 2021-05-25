Clemson jumps on Louisville in the second inning

By Will Vandervort | May 25, 2021 11:51 am

CHARLOTTE — After Louisville tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the second inning Tuesday at Truist Field in Charlotte, Clemson rallied with a big inning in the top of the second.

The Tigers took a 5-2 lead in the first game of the ACC Tournament thanks three runs on two hits.

After Davis Sharpe reached base with an error and Dylan Brewer was hit by a pitch, Adam Hackenberg singled to left field, scoring Davis for a 3-2 lead.

Bryce Teodosio then followed with a double down the third base line that just got past the Cardinals’ third base. The double allowed Brewer and Hackenberg to come home, giving Clemson a 5-2 lead.