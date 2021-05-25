Clemson standout doing damage in MLB

A former Clemson standout has been showing out in the MLB recently.

Brad Miller hit his 100th career MLB home run on Monday night for the Philadelphia Phillies. He has now homered in consecutive games against the Red Sox and Marlins.

Congrats to Brad Miller, the first former Clemson player to hit 100 home runs in the MLB. RT @MLBHRVideos: Brad Miller – Philadelphia Phillies (5) pic.twitter.com/bWJWBuIRbj — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) May 25, 2021

The utility player is hitting .329 this season with five homers, 13 RBIs, a .387 OBP and .940 OPS in 27 starts and 36 appearances.

Miller was a career .339 hitter as a Tiger with a .451 on-base percentage in 191 games and 189 starts over three seasons from 2009-2011. As a junior he earned ACC Player of the Year honors as he hit .395 with five homers, he was also named a first team All-American that season.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks