Clemson standout doing damage in MLB

Clemson standout doing damage in MLB

Baseball

Clemson standout doing damage in MLB

By May 25, 2021 5:41 pm

By |

A former Clemson standout has been showing out in the MLB recently.

Brad Miller hit his 100th career MLB home run on Monday night for the Philadelphia Phillies. He has now homered in consecutive games against the Red Sox and Marlins.

The utility player is hitting .329 this season with five homers, 13 RBIs, a .387 OBP and .940 OPS in 27 starts and 36 appearances.

Miller was a career .339 hitter as a Tiger with a .451 on-base percentage in 191 games and 189 starts over three seasons from 2009-2011. As a junior he earned ACC Player of the Year honors as he hit .395 with five homers, he was also named a first team All-American that season.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , , Baseball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

4hr

CHARLOTTTE — The expectations for Clemson Baseball begin and end with one word … Omaha. That is why it is stitched on the back of its hats. Omaha is the home of the College World Series, and it is a place (…)

6hr

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has already won over Travis Etienne. The former Clemson running back said in a video posted by the Jaguars’ official Twitter account that he is excited to play (…)

8hr

CHARLOTTE — Clemson got to Louisville pitcher Kaleb Corbett early in the first inning Tuesday as the Tigers’ open the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field in Charlotte. After James Parker drew a (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home