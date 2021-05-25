Etienne is sold on Meyer

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has already won over Travis Etienne.

The former Clemson running back said in a video posted by the Jaguars’ official Twitter account that he is excited to play for Meyer after being selected by the team with its second first-round pick (No. 25 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“He wants you to maximize your career,” Etienne said. “He believes in the team. He believes in everyone here, and it’s kind of hard not to want to be great when you have a coach just pushing you. So, I feel like that’s going to go a long way. He said he doesn’t want to be good — he wants to be great — and that just means so much in itself, and I’m just very excited I get to play for him.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks