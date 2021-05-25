Powell goes from one Family Culture to another

Though he has been with the Kansas City Chiefs for less than a month, Cornell Powell has already noticed something very familiar.

The former Clemson wide receiver has noticed the Chiefs are all about family and having a positive culture in the locker room. Those are two areas Dabo Swinney stresses at Clemson.

Having that kind of locker room and trust in the program are key reasons why the Tigers have had one of the best programs in college football the last 10 years. Swinney has built a winning culture where family is important.

“I come from a winning program, and this is a winning program as well,” Powell said during the Chiefs’ rookie minicamp on May 15. “So, I feel like that transition’s going to be smooth. I know what to expect. They expect championships, and that’s where I’m coming from, being at Clemson.”

Powell was a part of a Clemson program that won two national championships and 55 games during his five seasons in Tigertown. The Tigers also played for a third national championship and won five ACC titles.

Now he is playing for an NFL team in Kansas City that has won a Super Bowl, played in another and was also in three AFC Championship games the last three seasons.

“Being coached by Coach Swinney, he’s a very God-fearing man, someone who believes in family atmosphere and all about culture,” Powell said. “And being here for these past couple days, I feel the same vibe. It’s all about culture, it’s all about the little things.

“And then going from Trevor to Patrick Mahomes, it’s a blessing. I couldn’t ask for anything better. I fell into the perfect situation, so just have to make the most of every opportunity that I get.”

