Tigers all over this preseason All-ACC list

By Staff Reports | May 25, 2021 5:36 pm

There are still a few months before the kickoff of the 2021 college football season but publications have already started looking ahead and compiling their all-conference teams.

Athlon Sports released a preseason All-ACC team on Thursday and it was chocked full of Clemson student-athletes.

Clemson led all schools in the conference with 15 selections on the first through fourth teams compiled by Steve Laasaan.

North Carolina received 13 selections, NC State and Virginia Tech each received 11 and Miami and Wake Forest each had 10 players on the list.

Tigers on the first team All-ACC list include: RB Lyn-J Dixon, WR Justyn Ross, OL Jordan McFadden, DL Bryan Breseee, DL Myles Murphy, DL Tyler Davis, LB James Skalski, CB Andrew Booth and S Nolan Turner.

Clemson players on the second team include: QB D.J. Uiagalelei, TE Braden Galloway, DL Xavier Thomas, LB Baylon Spector and K B.T. Potter.

Offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst made the third team and no Tigers made the fourth team list.

You can check out Athlon’s full All-ACC team here.

