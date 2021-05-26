Booth is a walking highlight reel

Andrew Booth served as a walking highlight reel for the Tigers last season.

After Derion Kendrick moved on from the program this offseason, Booth returns as the premier corner for Clemson as it enters the 2021 campaign.

The junior burst onto the scene last year with spectacular plays that included a one-handed interception against Virginia in the end zone at Death Valley in a 41-23 win.

He finished the year with 30 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, two interceptions, a sack and a 21-yard fumble return for touchdown in 335 snaps over 11 games in four starts.

Booth’s performance on the field and knack for athletic plays garnered him second-team All-ACC honors.

In the Orange and White game this spring Booth made a similar play with a one-handed interception that was ruled out of bounds. But the unofficial replay showed he kept a foot in and made the grab.

During on field conversation between the ACC Network’s Eric Mac Lain and head coach Dabo Swinney, Mac Lain told his former coach that the catch was clean.

Swinney responded by asking Booth about it who called the play “regular.”

He has improved his draft stock to be one of the more highly touted cornerbacks eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Clemson returns to action on Sept. 4 against Georgia at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. at 7:30 p.m. in the Duke’s Mayo Classic.

