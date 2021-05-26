Chance to play for Tigers would be 'unbelievable' for rising Oklahoma recruit

An emerging recruit from the Sooner State is on Clemson’s radar and has been invited to participate in the Dabo Swinney Football Camp, which begins next week.

Choctaw (Okla.) 2023 tight end RJ Jackson, who picked up his first offer from Vanderbilt two weeks ago, is drawing interest from the Tigers.

“They’ve followed me on Twitter,” he said, “and they invited me to their camps this summer.”

A multi-sport athlete who stands out on the diamond in addition to the gridiron, Jackson hopes to fit a Swinney Camp session into his busy summer calendar.

The Swinney Camp kicks off June 2, with subsequent camp dates set for June 3, 5, 6, 10 and 11.

“I’m going to have baseball tournaments in the summer, so I’ll have to check the schedule,” Jackson said. “But I’m most definitely going to try and make one.”

Along with Clemson, schools such as Oklahoma State and Kansas State are intrigued by the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Jackson.

“It’s been going pretty good here recently,” he said of his recruitment. “I received my first offer from Vanderbilt (on May 11). A lot of other schools have been showing interest as well too.”

Jackson has been impressed by Clemson’s program from afar and would love to earn the opportunity to suit up for the Tigers in the future.

“I think Clemson is a great university, and they have one of the top football programs in the country,” he said. “To get an offer from them would be unbelievable!”

Jackson, who was also invited to the ESPN 300 Elite Underclassmen Camp, believes he has a lot to offer college teams as a tight end.

“I pride myself on being an all-around TE,” he said. “I plan to dominate in the passing game, and also be an elite blocker as well. I feel like I can bring versatility to any team at the next level.”

