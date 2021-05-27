5-star edge rusher set for Clemson visit

May 27, 2021 5:00 pm

A five-star edge rusher is set for his first visit to Clemson in two years.

Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson 2022 defensive end Jeremiah Alexander (pictured far right) is scheduled to visit Clemson on June 1, the date when the NCAA dead period will be lifted after first being implemented in March 2020.

