Elliott updates QB situation, where Phommachanh is in his rehab

Though Taisun Phommachanh tore his Achilles in Clemson’s Spring Game on April 3, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott still feels good about the Tigers’ depth a quarterback.

Elliott said on the ACC Network’s Packer & Durham Show Thursday that Taisun Phommachanh’s rehab is going well and they’re encouraged about where he is during the process.

“I anticipate at some point we will be able to move him back in and get some work out of him,” Elliott said. “We got some freshmen coming in that are highly recruited. We have a couple of walk-ons coming in. So, obviously, with Taisun going down in the spring game, it creates a little bit of anxiety, but as we progress and see kind of how he is progressing with his recovery, we feel good where we are at.”

However, there are still too many questions about Phommachanh than answers and the two freshmen Elliott is referring to are Bubba Chandler and Will Taylor. Both are expected to be high draft picks in July’s Major League Baseball Draft.

It seems likely Chandler will not enroll at Clemson, and Taylor has not totally made a decision either, but The Clemson Insider has heard he is considering on enrolling next month.

But Phommachanh being back by the Georgia game seems a little unlikely considering an Achilles tear usually takes about six to eight months to fully heal. That means Phommachanh will likely not be fully available until sometime in October at best.

What does that mean for Clemson? And how much will Phommachanh’s injury dictate what they want starter D.J. Uiagalelei doing in the run game.

Last year, Uiagalelei injured his shoulder against Miami, and with Trevor Lawrence out with COVID-19 for two games, they limited the number of times the 6-foot-4, 250-pound quarterback intentionally ran the football.

“He has to be able to make us right within our system,” Elliott said. “That is where the quarterbacks’ athleticism and his legs come into play with what we do offensively. He has to be able to make us right. Again, he does not have to be Travis Etienne and have the huge explosive plays in the run game, but he does have to be able to keep us honest.

“That is what Trevor [Lawrence], Deshaun [Watson] and Kelly [Bryant] have been able to do in the past, just keep us honest. We will coach him to do that.”

