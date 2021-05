By Staff Reports | May 27, 2021 2:46 pm ET

The ACC announced on Thursday kickoff times for the first three weeks of the 2021 football season.

In addition to Clemson’s previously announced 7:30 p.m. game against Georgia on ABC on Sept. 4, Clemson will host South Carolina State at 5 p.m. on Sept. 11 on ACC Network and welcome Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 on either ABC or ESPN.