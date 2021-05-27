Meyer gives injury update on Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence is quickly making strides in his recovery from offseason surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder in February.

Less than two weeks ago, the former Clemson and new Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was on a pitch count in rookie minicamp as the team was being “very cautious” with its No. 1 overall draft pick, as head coach Urban Meyer put it.

Now, as the Jags go through OTAs, which began earlier this week, Meyer says Lawrence is “full speed ahead” in practice and no longer on a pitch count, per say.

“He’s not necessarily on a pitch count,” Meyer told reporters Thursday. “They monitor every throw, and if there’s anything they have to adjust, they will. It’s been full speed ahead since the last two, three practices. So, I don’t want to say he’s off a pitch count because they’re monitoring every throw. But when you have three quarterbacks, four quarterbacks, he’s not getting overused right now. In an hour and a half practice, you just don’t get really enough throws.”

Meyer added that Lawrence had a “great day yesterday, OK day today.”

Asked to expound upon that statement, Meyer explained that Lawrence and his offense were bested by the defense in red zone work.

“Big reason it was red zone emphasis, and that’s obviously a very hard area of the field,” Meyer said. “The field changes, especially against NFL talent all over the field, and defense had the upper hand today. It wasn’t just him. So, just new area of the field, which is why you spend so much time down there practicing. Completely different game. Very accurate yesterday. Today, we all struggled – not just him – offensively.”

As for Lawrence’s shoulder, it figures to be 100-percent healthy by the time training camp begins in late July.

