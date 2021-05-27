Where does Clemson rank in this preseason top 25?

Pro Football Focus this week released its rankings of all 130 FBS teams heading into the 2021 season, and no surprise, Clemson appeared near the top of the top 25.

The Tigers were named the No. 2 team behind Alabama in PFF’s metrics and 2021 season simulation projections.

PFF gives Clemson a 17.0-percent chance to win the national championship and 58.0-percent chance to capture what would be its seventh straight ACC title. Myles Murphy is the Tigers’ highest-graded player per PFF at 85.2.

Here’s what PFF’s Eric Eager and Ben Brown wrote about Clemson in the article:

“Like Alabama, Clemson lost significant pieces to the NFL. But unlike Alabama, we were able to see the heir apparent to Trevor Lawrence last year in D.J. Uiagalelei, who in 124 dropbacks earned a 77.6 passing grade, making five big-time throws while generating zero turnover-worthy plays (and no interceptions, to boot). The market is super heavy on the Tigers to win the ACC (-835), which is a bit steep, but they should be in the mix come December, as they always are.”

