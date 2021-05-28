Another Clemson player hits the transfer portal

By Alex Dodd | May 28, 2021 11:59 am ET

Clemson lost another player to the transfer portal on Friday morning.

The Clemson Insider confirmed that outfielder Bo Majkowski has transferred out of the baseball program after graduating this past May.

Majkowski only appeared at the plate four times this season after starting 28 games and appearing in 50 as a sophomore in 2019.

That year he hit .248 with 17 runs, eight doubles, a triple, 14 RBIs, a .339 slugging percentage and a .399 on-base percentage.

Majkowski has one year of eligibility remaining.

