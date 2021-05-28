Clemson baseball suffers major hit with transfer

By Alex Dodd | May 28, 2021 11:09 am ET

Clemson baseball lost another player to transfer after a difficult season.

The Clemson Insider confirmed through multiple sources on Friday that pitcher Carter Raffield is transferring out of the program.

Raffield started in six games on the mound for the Tigers this year and appeared in eight games.

The 6-foot-4 right hander finished the year 0-2 with a 5.68 ERA in 19 innings pitched with 25 strikeouts and 19 walks.

Look forward to the 2021 season Raffield was set to compete for a starting job.

He has three years of eligibility remaining.

