Raffield goes into detail about transferring

Baseball

By May 28, 2021 2:25 pm

Carter Raffield explained why he is moving on from the Clemson baseball program on Friday afternoon.

The pitcher with three years of eligibility remaining met with The Clemson Insider for an exclusive interview in studio and gave details on why he decided to close out his career with the Tigers and pursue opportunities elsewhere.

You can watch the full interview below.

