Tigers see 4-star Virginia receiver as a ‘great fit’

Right now, only one uncommitted wide receiver in the class of 2022 holds an offer from Clemson in Spearman (Texas) four-star Brenen Thompson.

But if the Tigers choose to expand their board at the position, one offer candidate is four-star Andre Greene Jr. of St. Christopher’s School in Richmond, Va.

Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham and the Tigers continue to stay in contact with and express high interest in the 6-foot-3, 180-pound rising senior.

“The message from Coach Grisham and the staff has been consistent, which is they have developed and produced top players year after year,” Greene told The Clemson Insider. “Not only have they done it on the field, but off it as well.

“They have let me know they believe I would be a great fit not only in the offense, but in their program as a whole.”

Greene will get to spend face-to-face time with the staff soon as he is set to visit Clemson on June 10.

“I’m definitely looking forward to the visit,” he said. “It’s a chance for me to see the campus and meet some of the coaches I’ve been talking to for a long time in person.”

Greene announced this week that along with the unofficial visit to Clemson, he has scheduled unofficial visits to Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Texas, Florida State and Penn State, in addition to official visits to Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon and Notre Dame. He is also planning visits to Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia.

Those trips will give Greene more clarity on where schools stand in his recruitment and allow him to move closer to making his college choice.

“I’m doing a lot of visits this summer that will help give me a better feel for what schools may be a good fit for me,” he said. “At that point I’ll sit down with my family to discuss the visits and have a better timeline of a decision afterwards.”

Greene, who cites 50-plus offers, also released his top 15 schools this week. The list includes Florida, Texas, Miami, Georgia, Michigan, Texas A&M, Oregon, LSU, Penn State, Tennessee, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Virginia, Oklahoma and Florida State.

The only reason Greene didn’t include Clemson in his top group is because the Tigers haven’t yet offered, but they would certainly jump into the mix as a strong contender if they pull the trigger moving forward.

“Clemson has always been a school I really liked from the beginning. I just didn’t have the offer,” he said. “They are obviously one of the top programs in the country for many different reasons. With that said and the relationship we have established over the last year, if the offer were to come, it would definitely put them as one of my top choices.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks