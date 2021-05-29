Interesting news for Lawrence, Jaguars

Interesting news came out of Jacksonville on Friday that involves former Clemson standout Trevor Lawrence.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is considering using Tim Tebow as more than just a tight end.

“There are people in camp right now who strongly believe the reason why Urban Meyer brought Tim Tebow in is not to play tight end, but actually to use him in that utility role, that Taysom Hill role that we see Sean Payton use in New Orleans,” Russini said Friday.

“In terms of comparing the two, we always talk about on this show how much Sean Payton loves Taysom Hill. It’s been very obvious over the years. That same kind of love is what Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer have between each other. It could be a very similar situation, but in terms of football, this is something we could be seeing.”

Hill played in a utility role for the Saints getting snaps at quarterback as well as tight end.

