Lawrence buttering up former teammate before October showdown

Former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence is not backing away from the challenge of playing some of the top defenders in the NFL this year but it’s a matchup with another Tiger that gives him excitement looking towards the 2021 season.

Lawrence’s Jaguars travel to London, England on October 17 to face the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has the date circled on his calendar.

The Jacksonville quarterback joined the Dan Patrick Show on Saturday and Patrick asked which defenders he was looking forward to challenging this season and he cracked up thinking about facing former teammate Christian Wilkins.

“That’s the first one I should have said. I actually talked to Christian Wilkins, and we play the Dolphins in London,” Lawrence said. “I told him I’ll have to take him out to dinner so maybe he won’t lay it on me so hard or something.”

The two played together on the 2018 national championship team when Wilkins elected to return for his senior season and Lawrence earned the starting quarterback spot and quickly developed a connection off the field.

Wilkins finished the season as a unanimous All-American and Lawrence earned freshman All-America selections from a bevy of publications.

The Tiger defensive tackle was the 13th overall pick to the Dolphins and has made an impact in his first few seasons of professional football.

Wilkins has started 26 of 30 games in his first two seasons in the NFL and has recorded 58 solo tackles, 45 assists, seven tackles for loss, an interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Patrick pointed out that it was a veteran move by Lawrence to try and butter up his former teammate, but Wilkins wasn’t so easily fooled.

“Yeah, but he wasn’t going for it, so we’ll see,” Lawrence said.

