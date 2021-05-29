Lawrence gives latest update on his shoulder injury

Trevor Lawrence says they have increased his number of throws in practice, as the Jacksonville Jaguars continue OTAs.

The former Clemson quarterback was on NBC’s Mike Florio’s radio show on Friday, and said he is throwing about 60 passes a day. The 60 passes are almost double what he was throwing—not counting warmups—during rookie minicamp a few weeks back.

The Jaguars are practicing three to four times a week, according to Lawrence.

“We went up a little bit. We have progressed and I’m feeling really good getting back in good shape throwing wise,” he said. “We are making good progress. There are not many things that I can’t do. There are a few things we are not doing right now to be cautious, but I imagine in the next couple of weeks, I will be cut loose pretty much.”

Lawrence had surgery back on Feb. 16 to fix a labrum tear in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. The Jaguars then drafted him No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft last month. When he went to rookie minicamp earlier this month, he was throwing about 35-40 passes in practice.

The Jaguars expected the former Clemson star to be completely healthy by the time training camp begins in late July.

As for worrying about the shoulder, Lawrence says he does not think about it too much.

“There are some things, you know, with exchanges and handoffs and stuff, that I am being a little bit careful about. I am trying not to hit it or stretch it to much,” he said. “But really, it feels great. I think I can do whatever I need to do, if need be, but there is no point in rushing it. I have gotten this far along. I do want to do something dumb to have a setback now.

“We are just being careful, but I feel great. When I am out (on the practice field), I am not thinking about it at all.”

