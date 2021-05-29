Strong mutual interest between Clemson, elite Louisiana linebacker

Tackett Curtis has seen his recruitment explode this spring, with more than two dozen power conference programs extending offers to the standout linebacker from Many High School in Louisiana.

“It’s really taken off the past about three months,” he said to The Clemson Insider of his recruiting process. “There’s a lot of schools that have been offering, and there’s been a bunch of schools that have been on me since last summer. So, it’s been a cool process to really be able to take it in. It’s been my dream my whole life to be able to be in the position that I’m in. So, I’m really just feeling great and feeling blessed.”

Curtis, a 2023 prospect, is now ranked as a top-50 national recruit (No. 49 overall) in his class by Rivals and is the No. 5 linebacker in the country for his class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has been in contact with Curtis and is showing a lot of interest in the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder who posted 92 tackles and four interceptions as a sophomore last season.

“Coach Venables was just kind of laying out how Clemson’s program is, and their values and their traditions and how they treat their players and what they’ve got going on,” Curtis said. “He was like, ‘This is a great fit for you.’ He said he really wants me to come by this summer and visit them to show that mutual interest.”

Curtis plans to visit Clemson on June 11 and will also stop by UGA that day, while he is slated to check out a slew of other schools next month, including Michigan (June 4), Wisconsin (June 5), Texas A&M (June 7), Tennessee (June 12), Virginia Tech (June 13), Penn State (June 15), Arkansas (June 17), Oklahoma (June 19), Stanford (June 24) and Southern Cal (June 26).

Curtis cited Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Virginia and Southern Cal as some of the schools he is feeling the most love from early in the process, along with Clemson.

The Tigers haven’t started offering 2023 prospects just yet, but Clemson’s program could be a good fit for Curtis if an offer comes his way.

“From what Coach Venables was telling me, it sounded like their values and their culture is one that really relates to me,” he said. “Just how they treat their players and the way that they expect things to be done, their expectations, their values and what they represent.”

