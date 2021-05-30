Clemson players among NFL's best interior defenders

A trio of former Clemson players have been recognized as a few of the top interior defenders in the NFL.

Pro Football Focus recently published its rankings of the top 32 defensive tackles in the NFL entering the 2021 season, and three Tigers made the list in Grady Jarrett of the Atlanta Falcons, Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants and D.J. Reader of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jarrett leads the way as the No. 4 interior defender in the NFL per PFF, while Lawrence checks in at No. 16, followed by Reader at No. 21.

Last season, Jarrett recorded 49 total tackles (24 solo) and four sacks with a single-season career-best 57 pressures, while Lawrence posted 53 tackles (30 solo), four sacks, six tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits and two passes defensed — all new career-highs. Reader recorded 19 tackles (eight solo) and two passes defensed in his first season with the Bengals.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks