Clemson receiver's joke goes over Beamer's head

By May 30, 2021 2:58 pm

A former Clemson wide receiver seemed to make a joke about Gamecock fans that went over South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer’s head Sunday.

Tee Higgins quote tweeted a video of Williams Brice Stadium during Sandstorm and said “This joint be crazy every time” with a laughing emoji.

But Beamer took it as the Bengals wide receiver genuinely complimenting the atmosphere in Columbia, thanked him and said he’s pulling for the Tiger in the NFL.

During Higgins’ freshman campaign the atmosphere didn’t bother Clemson as it cruised to a 34-10 win over the Gamecocks.

But, it was pretty crazy with bottles flying on the field in the primetime rivalry game. Higgins caught three passes for 84 yards.

Higgins caught three passes for 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 2019 with a larger cohort of Tiger fans in the stands to witness a 38-3 thrashing of South Carolina in his final season at Clemson.

The wide receiver caught a 10 yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence and a 65 yard touchdown pass each in the first quarter to start the day for the Tigers.

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant even had a good laugh at Beamer’s expense saying “Def top 5” with a laughing emoji and hand to the face emoji obviously picking up on Higgins’ sarcasm poking fun at the Gamecocks.

