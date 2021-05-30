Former Clemson star ranked as one NFL's best

A former Clemson football player is considered one of the best players at his position, making him one of the best players in the league.

According to Pro Football Focus, former Clemson star DeAndre Hopkins is the second best wide receiver in the league. Hopkins, who plays for the Arizona Cardinals, is ranked behind Green Bay’s Devante Adams.

“Nuk has ranked sixth or higher in receiving grade among wide receivers in five of the past six seasons, earning 88.0-plus marks each time,” Pro Football Focus wrote. “In his first season as a Cardinal, Hopkins was once again one of the 10 most productive wide receivers in the league, averaging 2.25 yards per route run. He got there in a bit of a different manner, though.

“Hopkins saw a career-low average depth of target of 9.0 yards, well below his previous low of 10.8 yards thanks to Kliff Kingsbury’s offense pumping him screens and other underneath concepts. In turn, Nuk showcased more after the catch than ever before, tying for the most broken tackles at the position (21).

“We also saw the same elite ball skills from Hopkins that have become commonplace. His 0.9% drop rate tied for the lowest mark among those with at least 100 targets in 2021, while his 13 contested catches tied for ninth. He hauled in 14 catches within a yard of the sideline, tying for the most in the NFL and extending his lead in that metric since entering the league to 26 (71 in total).”