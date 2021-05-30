Former Tiger ready to roll in 2nd season in the NFL

Former Tiger ready to roll in 2nd season in the NFL

Football

Former Tiger ready to roll in 2nd season in the NFL

By May 30, 2021 7:01 am

By |

During his first season in the NFL, the transition was not so easy for former Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell.

The first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2020, was thrown into the fire right out of the gate, and at times struggled. However, Terrell also showed promise and it is that promise that has new Falcons’ coach Arthur Smith and new defensive coordinator Dean Pees excited about the 22-year-old.

Last year, Terrell started 14 games as a rookie, while recording 74 tackles. He also had seven pass deflections, three forced fumbles and one interception. The only two games he did not start were due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Terrell says he likes Pees’ scheme because it gives him an opportunity to be more active on the field, similar to style he played under defensive coordinator Brent Venables at Clemson.

“Definitely look forward to this season with him and all of the things he is going to bring to the defense and to the team,” Terrell said on Atlanta Falcons.com. “I really like where we are at so far… just can’t wait to learn more.”

Terrell is just one of two starters returning from the Falcons’ secondary. Regardless, the former Clemson star is excited to see what he and can do in Pees’ scheme.

“I feel like this defense gives us a variety of things we can do,” Terrell said. “Just very multiple, everyone is hands on and active in the defense.”

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!

, , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

A former Clemson football player and 2021 NFL Draft selection is in good company with his new franchise. Amari Rodgers was selected No. 81 overall in the third round by the Packers in this past NFL Draft. The (…)

4hr

Clemson center fielder Bryce Teodosio reflects on his career in Tigertown and how he plans to get ready for July’s MLB Draft. Teodosio went off in his final game at Clemson. In last Wednesday’s ACC (…)

16hr

Former Clemson standout finishes his professional season on a very high note. In his last game of the season for Ironi Nahariya of the Israeli Basketball Winner League, former Clemson forward Jaron (…)

18hr

A former Clemson football standout has an opportunity to break through in his second year in the NFL. K’Von Wallace appeared in 15 games for the Eagles last year as a rookie with three starts, 21 tackles and a (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home