Tiger nabs All-Tournament honors

A Clemson player earned All-Tournament honors on Sunday.

Junior outfielder Bryce Teodosio was named to the All-ACC Tournament team following the championship game.

In just two games in the ACC Tournament, against Louisville and No. 17 Georgia Tech, Teodosio was 5-for-8 with two homers, two triples, a double, seven RBIs and a 2.000 slugging percentage, as all five of his hits went for extra bases.

Against the Cardinals on Tuesday, he hit a two-run homer and two-run double.

Then on Wednesday against the Yellow Jackets, he went 3-for-4 with a school-record-tying two triples, an inside-the-park home run and three RBIs in Clemson’s 11-5 win.

