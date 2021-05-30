Tiger nabs All-Tournament honors

By Staff Reports | May 30, 2021 3:33 pm ET

A Clemson player earned All-Tournament honors on Sunday.

Junior outfielder Bryce Teodosio was named to the All-ACC Tournament team following the championship game.

In just two games in the ACC Tournament, against Louisville and No. 17 Georgia Tech, Teodosio was 5-for-8 with two homers, two triples, a double, seven RBIs and a 2.000 slugging percentage, as all five of his hits went for extra bases.

Against the Cardinals on Tuesday, he hit a two-run homer and two-run double.

Then on Wednesday against the Yellow Jackets, he went 3-for-4 with a school-record-tying two triples, an inside-the-park home run and three RBIs in Clemson’s 11-5 win.

—Photo courtesy of Lauren Wolff, Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this story

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks