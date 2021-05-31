5-star edge rusher locks in Clemson visit

By Staff Reports | May 31, 2021 4:54 pm ET

The five-star parade in Clemson is getting ready to begin with a bunch of five-star prospects planning to step foot on campus after the NCAA dead period is lifted on June 1.

Another five-star confirmed via social media Monday that he is set to visit Clemson on June 2 in Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy defensive end/outside linebacker Malik Bryant.

Bryant also announced that he is scheduled to visit Georgia (June 1), Alabama (June 11-12), Maryland (June 20) and Ohio State (June 22-23).

The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder is ranked as the No. 2 edge defender and No. 12 overall prospect in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

