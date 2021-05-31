Lawrence thinks Tebow brings character, leadership to Jags

Trevor Lawrence said he was eating lunch in the stadium when he first learned his new team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, were signing Tim Tebow.

“We were sitting there in the facility eating lunch, kind of up above and in the stadium, and it pops up on the big jumbotron, ‘Breaking News: Tim Tebow is signing with Jacksonville.’ We knew that this was a possibility, just from what we had seen, but we were not sure,” the former Clemson quarterback said to NBC Sports’ Mike Florio this past Friday.

Of course, Tebow and Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer go way back to their days at Florida. The two combined to win two national championships for the Gators in 2006 and ’08, while Tebow won the Heisman Trophy during their second championship season in 2008.

“The first time I met him was last week,” Lawrence said. “We have had three practices together now. He has been great.”

Though Tebow played quarterback at Florida, and during his first stint in the NFL, the Jaguars signed the 33-year-old as a tight end.

“All I can say is that he is in great shape,” Lawrence said. “You can tell he has been working and getting ready for an opportunity if he gets one. You can tell he is ready. He is really smart. It helps that he played quarterback for a number of years and learned a few different systems.

“So, now learning a new system at tight end is probably a little bit less, as far as the learning curve, just because he is just learning the tight end position now. So, he is great from that standpoint.”

Lawrence says what Tebow brings to the team is leadership. A positive veteran presence and a guy everyone wants to be around.

“He has great character. He is a super hard worker. He just does things the right way,” the Jags No. 1 overall pick said. “Those are the first initial impressions from me.”

