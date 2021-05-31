Several Tigers named All-American by preseason magazine

By Will Vandervort | May 31, 2021 7:33 am ET

Several Clemson Tigers have been named as preseason All-Americans by Athlon Sports.

Athlon released its national magazine this weekend for the 2021 college football season, and several Tigers made the list.

Wide receiver Justyn Ross and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee were named first-team All-Americans, while defensive end Myles Murphy and linebacker James Skalski were named to the second team.

Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and offensive tackle Jordan McFadden were selected as third-team preseason All-Americans by Athlon.

Obviously, Clemson led the way for the ACC. The Tigers had six representatives on the three All-American teams, while North Carolina, Miami and NC State had one each.

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!