What They Are Saying: Clemson honoring its fallen heroes

Clemson, which opened its doors for the first time in 1893, was originally a military school, reflecting the belief at the time that a military atmosphere produced the highest academic excellence.

In 1916, ROTC was first instituted at the college under the National Defense Act, which established ROTC in many land-grant colleges across the nation. There were 1,549 Clemson men who served during World War I and 32 paid the ultimate sacrifice.

There were more than 6,500 Clemson men in World War II, 90 percent of whom were officers commissioned as a result of ROTC training at Clemson. Of these men, 376 gave their lives.

Below is how Clemson is honoring its fallen heroes on social media today.

