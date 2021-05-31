What They Are Saying: Clemson honoring its fallen heroes

By Will Vandervort | May 31, 2021 4:48 pm ET

Clemson, which opened its doors for the first time in 1893, was originally a military school, reflecting the belief at the time that a military atmosphere produced the highest academic excellence.

In 1916, ROTC was first instituted at the college under the National Defense Act, which established ROTC in many land-grant colleges across the nation. There were 1,549 Clemson men who served during World War I and 32 paid the ultimate sacrifice.

There were more than 6,500 Clemson men in World War II, 90 percent of whom were officers commissioned as a result of ROTC training at Clemson. Of these men, 376 gave their lives.

Below is how Clemson is honoring its fallen heroes on social media today.

No one remembers its fallen heroes better than Clemson Football, who named its historic stadium in their honor. | #Clemson | #MemorialDay https://t.co/w05GlvvRBW — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) May 31, 2021

Today we honor the 494 Tigers and all Americans who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country. #MemorialDay 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IW8ZjZ5IIw — Clemson University (@ClemsonUniv) May 31, 2021

In honor of those who have given the ultimate sacrifice. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/5zeIO5meRX — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 31, 2021

Remembering all those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/ONzKitb7tP — Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) May 31, 2021

Home of the free, because of the brave 🇺🇸 https://t.co/KMerVYd0Oz — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) May 31, 2021

Honoring our heroes who served to hold our flag high. 🇺🇲 #memorialday #clemson pic.twitter.com/gsmeSmevQt — Tigertown Graphics (@TTGrafx) May 31, 2021

This afternoon, as part of Clemson's Memorial Day observance in Memorial Park, a new stone was unveiled on the Scroll of Honor for 2000 grad Spc. Philip Porter, veteran of the Battle of Mogadishu. #MemorialDay2021 pic.twitter.com/3ofQeGSv8g — Ken Scar (@kenscar1) May 31, 2021

Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/Z8Gmj41QlW — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) May 31, 2021

This weekend we remember those who have fallen in service to our nation and formally unveil the 494th stone at the Scroll of Honor during a ceremony to honor the life of student veteran Philip A Porter, class of 2000. — Clemson University (@ClemsonUniv) May 29, 2021

