4-star Louisiana linebacker receives Clemson offer

Clemson Football dishes out another new scholarship offer.

The latest to report an offer from the Tigers is Tackett Curtis, a four-star class of 2023 linebacker from Many High School in Many, Louisiana:

After a great conversation with @CoachVenables I’m blessed to receive a scholarship offer to play football for Clemson University‼️‼️ #ALLIN #ClemsonFootball #ManyMade 💜🧡💜🧡 pic.twitter.com/MBoIyUtRFK — Tackett Curtis (@curtis_tackett) June 1, 2021

Curtis has seen his recruitment explode this spring, with more than two dozen offers from power conference programs coming his way.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder posted 92 tackles and four interceptions as a sophomore last season.

Curtis told The Clemson Insider recently that Clemson’s program resonates with him.

“From what Coach (Brent) Venables was telling me, it sounded like their values and their culture is one that really relates to me,” he said. “Just how they treat their players and the way that they expect things to be done, their expectations, their values and what they represent.”

Curtis is ranked as a top-50 national recruit (No. 49 overall) in his class by Rivals and is the No. 5 linebacker in the country for his class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Curtis plans to visit Clemson on June 11 and will also stop by UGA that day, while he is slated to check out a slew of other schools next month, including Michigan (June 4), Wisconsin (June 5), Texas A&M (June 7), Tennessee (June 12), Virginia Tech (June 13), Penn State (June 15), Arkansas (June 17), Oklahoma (June 19), Stanford (June 24) and Southern Cal (June 26).

