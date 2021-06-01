5-star, nation's No. 1 prospect picks up Clemson offer

By Staff Reports | June 1, 2021 8:39 am ET

A five-star prospect and the No. 1 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class received an offer from Clemson on Tuesday.

Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton reported the offer on Twitter:

Overton (6-5, 265) is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 recruiting class by both 247Sports and Rivals.

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!