5-star Peach State DL picks up Clemson offer

By June 1, 2021 9:39 pm

Another five-star prospect has scored an offer from Clemson Football.

Vic Burley, a class of 2023 defensive lineman from Warner Robins (Ga.) High School, announced the offer Tuesday night.

Burley (6-5, 265) is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Peach State, No. 7 defensive lineman in the country and No. 21 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

As a sophomore last season, Burley totaled 59 tackles including 22 for loss and 11 sacks.

