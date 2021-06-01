5-star Peach State DL picks up Clemson offer

By Staff Reports | June 1, 2021 9:39 pm ET

Another five-star prospect has scored an offer from Clemson Football.

Vic Burley, a class of 2023 defensive lineman from Warner Robins (Ga.) High School, announced the offer Tuesday night.

Burley (6-5, 265) is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Peach State, No. 7 defensive lineman in the country and No. 21 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

As a sophomore last season, Burley totaled 59 tackles including 22 for loss and 11 sacks.

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!