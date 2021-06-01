All-Pro wants to keep former Tiger in KC

An All-Pro corner says he wants to keep a former Clemson star on his team.

Tyrann Mathieu told the Athletic he hopes the Kansas City Chiefs can keep cornerback Bashaud Breeland. The All-Pro corner says Breeland has been a big reason why the Chiefs have been able to make it to the Super Bowl each of the last two seasons.

“To me, he’s one of the more underrated cornerbacks in this league,” Mathieu said last week to the Athletic. “I really felt like the last couple years he’s really helped us out a lot, being able to play press-man [coverage] with elite receivers. He’s a guy that deserves a lot of credit for what we’ve been able to do. We talk more than other [teammates]. Just really wishing him the best and I hope we can get him back here.”

Kansas City is currently working on a one-year deal to keep Breeland, but so far nothing has come out of those talks. The Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears have also expressed interest in signing the free agent, but no news has come out of those camps, either.

Breeland has spent the last two seasons with the Chiefs and started 32 games in the regular season and playoffs. He had 86 tackles, four interceptions, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the regular season.

The former Clemson star added 35 tackles in the postseason and had a memorable interception of Jimmy Garoppolo in Super Bowl LIV that led to a score in the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

Breeland has started in 88 of he 94 games he has played in during his seven-year career in the NFL. He began his career with the Washington Football Team after being drafted by them in 2014. He then played with the Green Bay Packers before going to Kansas City.

