Another 5-star offer goes out from Clemson

Clemson’s flurry of five-star offers continued Tuesday morning with a five-star defensive lineman from Alabama adding the Tigers to his list of 30-plus offers.

Peter Woods, a class of 2023 recruit from Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.), announced the offer on Twitter:

Woods (6-5, 260) is ranked as the No. 2 defensive lineman and the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 class regardless of position by both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Woods told The Clemson Insider earlier this year that an offer from the Tigers would be a “dream come true” for him.

“Clemson offering me would be like a dream come true,” he said. “It’s been one of my favorite schools for the longest, ever since they’ve been on top, and just watching them win and watching them succeed, especially under Coach Dabo’s coaching, it really made me want to look further into the program.”

At the time of this article, Clemson had already extended offers Tuesday morning to a couple of other five-star prospects in the 2023 class in Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean linebacker Drayk Bowen and Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton.

