Another 5-star offer out

By June 1, 2021 12:01 pm

Yet another five-star offer from Clemson Football is out.

Pickerington (Ohio) class of 2023 five-star safety Sonny Styles announced one of the latest five-star offers from the Tigers:

Styles (6-4, 205) is the No. 1 safety and No. 15 overall prospect in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

