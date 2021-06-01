Another 5-star offer out

Yet another five-star offer from Clemson Football is out.

Pickerington (Ohio) class of 2023 five-star safety Sonny Styles announced one of the latest five-star offers from the Tigers:

Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!!!! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/kwaTQl5XRj — Heem ♛ (@sonnystyles_) June 1, 2021

Styles (6-4, 205) is the No. 1 safety and No. 15 overall prospect in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

