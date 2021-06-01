Clemson makes Florida 5-star's top 6

Clemson has made the top-6 of a 5-star prospect.

Keon Sabb, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety from IMG Academy has narrowed his recruitment down to six teams. The Tigers are in contention for Sabb, who is the No. 1 athlete and the No. 19 prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports.

Oregon, Penn State, Georgia, Texas and LSU are among the other programs that remain involved in Sabb’s recruitment. Sabb is scheduled to visit Clemson within the next couple of weeks.