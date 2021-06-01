Former Clemson player has a new home

A former Clemson player announced his new destination via Twitter on Tuesday night.

Chez Mellusi announced he was transferring out of the Tigers’ football program on Apr. 26. The running back declared his intent to play at Wisconsin.

Last year, the rising junior ran the ball 24 times for 151 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught five touchdowns passes for 38 yards and a touchdown. He played in 10 games overall.

With the extra year of eligibility given to student-athletes in light of the pandemic Mellusi has three years of eligibility remaining.

