Former staffer reunites with Brownell

Clemson has a new assistant coach.

The Clemson Insider learned on Tuesday that Brad Brownell has hired Lucas McKay to be his new director of recruiting operations for the men’s basketball program.

McKay served under Brownell at Clemson in many capacities from 2010-’19. He also worked for Brownell when he was the head man at Wright State and UNC-Wilmington.

McKay has spent the last two years at the University of Missouri Kansas City, as an assistant men’s basketball coach.

While at Clemson, the first time around, McKay was part of a highly successful unit that won 45 games his last two years, which ranks as the third-most victories in back-to-back seasons in Clemson history.

In 2018-’19, the Tigers went 20-14 and advanced to the NIT Second Round. In 2017-18, McKay was part of a Clemson program to post a school-record 11 conference victories and a trip to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen.

