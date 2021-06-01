Good day for Georgia

Georgia picked up a pair of highly touted transfers on Tuesday that gave it a step up on both sides of the ball.

Former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick who was dismissed from the team on Feb. 28 this year officially announced his intent to play at Georgia on Tuesday.

The move is a huge step up for the Bulldogs’ defensive backfield that boasted virtually zero experience before the addition of Kendrick.

The Bulldogs also added Arik Gilbert a highly touted tight end that transferred out of LSU to give quarterback JT Daniels another elite weapon on offense.

Gilbert initially declared his intent to play at Florida following the 2020 season but reopened his transfer recruitment and announced his intent to play at Georgia this year.

The tight end hauled in 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns in eight games for the ‘Bayou Bengals’ last year before opting out of the last two games.

Both moves look to be a significant boost to Georgia before it takes on Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. the Duke’s Mayo Classic on Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

