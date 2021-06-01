No. 1-ranked safety scores offer from Clemson

By Gavin Oliver | June 1, 2021 1:08 am ET

Per Dabo Swinney’s program policy, Clemson typically doesn’t begin extending offers to prospects until the summer before their junior year of high school.

Well, as soon as the clock struck midnight ET on Tuesday, June 1, Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek four-star rising junior safety Caleb Downs scored a big offer from the Tigers.

Downs, the nation’s top-ranked safety in the 2023 class per 247Sports, announced the offer on Twitter:

I’ve built a strong relationship with @CoachConn and I am honored to say I have received an offer from one of my dream schools Clemson University @ClemsonFB #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/QHXVB45jpO — Caleb Downs (@caleb_downs2) June 1, 2021

Expect the Tigers to be a top contender for Downs moving forward after pulling the trigger on the offer.

“It would be a major milestone in my recruitment,” he said to The Clemson Insider recently of a potential Clemson offer, “because they have been a team that’s been at the top for years.”

Clemson joins schools such as Alabama, Florida State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee and Texas A&M on Downs’ list of around two dozen offers.

Downs (6-0, 185) is ranked as the No. 1 safety and No. 8 overall prospect in the 2023 class regardless of position by 247Sports.

Last season, Downs recorded 60-plus tackles and four interceptions en route to MaxPreps sophomore All-American honors.

Downs has strong football bloodlines as the son of former NC State and NFL running back Gary Downs, and the younger brother of current North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs.

