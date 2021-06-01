Sunshine State 5-star scores Clemson offer

By Staff Reports | June 1, 2021 11:54 am ET

A five-star prospect from powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., announced an offer from Clemson on Tuesday.

Class of 2023 defensive end/outside linebacker Malik Bryant reported the offer on Twitter:

Beyond Blessed And Truly Thankful To Receive An Offer From Clemson University @coachski_ @SWiltfong247 @CertifiedDawgAG 🐾🧡 pic.twitter.com/TAmxELeWQL — ᗰᗩᒪIK ᗷᖇYᗩᑎT (@Malik5Bryant) June 1, 2021

Bryant (6-2, 235) is the No. 2 edge rusher and the No. 12 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Bryant is slated to visit Clemson on Wednesday.

