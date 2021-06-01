Sunshine State 5-star scores Clemson offer

Sunshine State 5-star scores Clemson offer

June 1, 2021

A five-star prospect from powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., announced an offer from Clemson on Tuesday.

Class of 2023 defensive end/outside linebacker Malik Bryant reported the offer on Twitter:

Bryant (6-2, 235) is the No. 2 edge rusher and the No. 12 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Bryant is slated to visit Clemson on Wednesday.

