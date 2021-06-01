Tigers offer 4-star Florida DE

The latest class of 2023 prospect to report an offer from Clemson on Tuesday is a four-star defensive end from the Sunshine State.

Damon Wilson from Venice (Fla.) High School announced the offer on Twitter:

Wilson (6-5, 235) also has power conference offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Arizona State.

As a sophomore in 2020, Wilson amassed 79 total tackles including four tackles for loss and six sacks.

