Tigers offer 4-star Florida DE

By Staff Reports | June 1, 2021 12:49 pm ET

The latest class of 2023 prospect to report an offer from Clemson on Tuesday is a four-star defensive end from the Sunshine State.

Damon Wilson from Venice (Fla.) High School announced the offer on Twitter:

Wilson (6-5, 235) also has power conference offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Arizona State.

As a sophomore in 2020, Wilson amassed 79 total tackles including four tackles for loss and six sacks.

