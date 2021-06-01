Top-50 national recruit adds Clemson offer

Recruiting

By June 1, 2021 4:19 pm

A top-50 national prospect in the 2023 class picked up an offer from Clemson on Tuesday.

Gardendale (Ala.) four-star defensive end Kelby Collins announced the offer on Twitter:

Collins (6-5, 250) is the No. 10 defensive lineman and No. 46 overall prospect in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, South Carolina and Texas A&M are among the other schools on his list of nearly two dozen offers.

