Top-50 national recruit adds Clemson offer

A top-50 national prospect in the 2023 class picked up an offer from Clemson on Tuesday.

Gardendale (Ala.) four-star defensive end Kelby Collins announced the offer on Twitter:

MAN 😳God is good‼️ After a great conversation with @CoachToddBates and @coachski_ I’m proud to say that I have received an ⭕️ffer from Clemson University #ALLIN 🐅 pic.twitter.com/BxbrTps473 — Kelby Collins (@kelby_collins) June 1, 2021

Collins (6-5, 250) is the No. 10 defensive lineman and No. 46 overall prospect in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, South Carolina and Texas A&M are among the other schools on his list of nearly two dozen offers.

