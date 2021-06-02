4-star defensive end 'loves' Clemson visit

A Class of 2023 prospect took in an unofficial visit to Clemson as the dead period is officially over.

Zavion Hardy, a 6-foot-6, 248-pound defensive end from Tattnall Square Academy in Macon, Ga., was on Clemson’s campus Tuesday.

Hardy doesn’t hold an offer from the Tigers just yet, but he does have multiple Power 5 offers, including Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech and South Carolina.

“I really enjoyed the life lessons they were telling me about,” Hardy told The Clemson Insider, “what comes outside of football [and] how they can prepare me for life after football.”

Hardy, who was with his mom and sister, was able to run down the hill at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium.

“I talked to [defensive ends] coach [Lemanski Hall] and [defensive tackles coach Todd] Bates well,” he said. “We’ve been conversating over the phone, so it wasn’t nothing new.”

Hardy hasn’t received an offer, so he can’t currently rank the Tigers on his recruiting list just yet, he said. While he awaits a potential offer from Clemson, Hardy will go on visits to Georgia and Florida State.