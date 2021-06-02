5-star reacts to Clemson visit

By Staff Reports | June 2, 2021 11:56 am ET

A five-star prospect from Alabama made an unofficial visit to Clemson on Tuesday and came away impressed as evidenced by his social media post Wednesday.

Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson defensive end Jeremiah Alexander reacted to the visit on Twitter:

Alexander (6-2, 235) is ranked as the No. 1 edge defender and the No. 14 overall prospect in the 2022 class per 247Sports.

The former Alabama commitment received an offer from the Tigers in January and also visited Clemson for a couple of games during the 2019 season.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks