Recruiting

5-star reacts to Clemson visit

June 2, 2021

A five-star prospect from Alabama made an unofficial visit to Clemson on Tuesday and came away impressed as evidenced by his social media post Wednesday.

Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson defensive end Jeremiah Alexander reacted to the visit on Twitter:

Alexander (6-2, 235) is ranked as the No. 1 edge defender and the No. 14 overall prospect in the 2022 class per 247Sports.

The former Alabama commitment received an offer from the Tigers in January and also visited Clemson for a couple of games during the 2019 season.

